iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 218,248 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 104% compared to the typical daily volume of 106,818 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. 3,797,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,897,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

