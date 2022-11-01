iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

BATS:EZU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,592 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

