iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Cut by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,124,000 after buying an additional 930,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,879,000 after buying an additional 324,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

