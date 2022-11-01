iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,153,945 shares.The stock last traded at $214.47 and had previously closed at $212.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

