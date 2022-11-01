iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 138,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,609. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.