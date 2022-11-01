iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,291,000 after acquiring an additional 109,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $242.53 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average of $240.88.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.