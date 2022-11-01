iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,542,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $385.86. The stock had a trading volume of 121,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

