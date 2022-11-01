iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.