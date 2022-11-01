iStar (STAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect iStar to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iStar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,096. iStar has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $933.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

iStar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iStar

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iStar by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 269,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iStar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iStar by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 121,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iStar by 806.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 359,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

