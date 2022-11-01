Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. 4,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,714. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

