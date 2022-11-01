Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 530 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.87 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

