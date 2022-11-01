Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $973,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after buying an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.52.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.