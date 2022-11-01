Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $342,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 608.8% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 422,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 857.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 681,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 610,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

