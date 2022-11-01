Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $213.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.54.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

