Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

