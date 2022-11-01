Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGGCU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.38.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGGCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

