JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAKK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $2,020,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 6.7 %

About JAKKS Pacific

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 318,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

