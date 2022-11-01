James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,876,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in James River Group by 663.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 524,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 455,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,446,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

James River Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JRVR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,724. James River Group has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $33.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

