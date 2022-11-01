Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE JHG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,782. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,780,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

