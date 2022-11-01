Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0783 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $121,378.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,528.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007438 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00042589 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00044658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0782963 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119,042.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

