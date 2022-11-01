JMP Securities Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $63.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 135.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Wedbush cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile



Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

