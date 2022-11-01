John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,200 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 773,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.69. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,430.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.