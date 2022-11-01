John L. Auerbach Sells 2,195 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $104,196.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

