John L. Auerbach Sells 2,195 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $104,196.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Monro Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $64.71.
Monro Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Monro Company Profile
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
