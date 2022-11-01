JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Target Price to €10.90

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.80 ($19.18) to €10.90 ($11.12) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

PHG opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $1,034,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 151.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $41,513,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

