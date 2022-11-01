JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €185.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €155.00 ($158.16) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Shares of EADSY traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. 655,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,380. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Airbus has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

