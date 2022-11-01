JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $16.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

IMAX opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $714.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.28. IMAX has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IMAX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,194,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 65,925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IMAX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after buying an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 212,370 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

