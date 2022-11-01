JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target to GBX 960

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Exane BNP Paribas cut SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,165.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

