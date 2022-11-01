JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.05. 12,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,768. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $85.37 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

