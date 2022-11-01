JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,804. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.

