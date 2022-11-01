Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,221. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.94.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,118,108.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,050 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

