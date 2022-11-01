Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,100 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 723,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.79. 104,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -878.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,421.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $31,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 17.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 204,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $24,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

