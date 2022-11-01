Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,421.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,820. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 17.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 204,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth $380,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth $24,930,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

