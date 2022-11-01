KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 8,310,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

KAR Auction Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KAR traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 705,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.47 million. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 472.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 751,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 21.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

