Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,750,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,326,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,750,227 shares in the company, valued at $123,326,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $206,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $325,950. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.38. 20,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,118. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $324.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 16.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

