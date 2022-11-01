Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.42 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $438.05 million and $14.86 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00006919 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00091272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00068856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 311,395,165 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,940,494 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

