KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $39.36 Average PT from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 382.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

