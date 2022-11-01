Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.99

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 2463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $676.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after acquiring an additional 101,930 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 590,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 112,506 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.