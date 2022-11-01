Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 742,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Kennametal Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of KMT stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. 22,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,057. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Kennametal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 51.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $549,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

