Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.71, but opened at $24.93. Kennametal shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 16,249 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,588,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,320,000 after buying an additional 98,829 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after purchasing an additional 736,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 133,553 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

