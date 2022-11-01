Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KDP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,947. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

