Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KDP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,146,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,947. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
