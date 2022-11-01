Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Kforce updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.88-$0.96 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.88-0.96 EPS.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. Kforce has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Kforce alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 122.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kforce

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.