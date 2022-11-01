Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $414-422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.94 million. Kforce also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.88-$0.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,117. Kforce has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

