Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.62-$4.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.08.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,565,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,947,000 after purchasing an additional 194,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,277,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.