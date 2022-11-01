Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,260,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 54,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Shares of KGC stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

