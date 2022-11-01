Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Director James Joseph Ritchie Sells 738 Shares

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL traded up $7.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.03. The stock had a trading volume of 129,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $325.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.48.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,314,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

