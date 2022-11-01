KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Decreased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.
In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,963 shares of company stock worth $6,125,589. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
