Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,037 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $31,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.7 %

KNX opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

