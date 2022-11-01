Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 597,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ KOD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 247,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,932. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $373.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 169,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 164,715 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

