Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 597,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ KOD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 247,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,932. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $373.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
