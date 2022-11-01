KOK 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.11 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $91.52 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,451.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007865 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00044254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.17871372 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,029,520.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.