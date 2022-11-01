KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in October

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 21.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KT Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. KT has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KT will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KT

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.